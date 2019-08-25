Crowder caught one of two targets for eight yards in Saturday's 28-13 preseason loss to the Saints.

The starting offense played almost the entire first half, but Crowder didn't get much attention from quarterback Sam Darnold. Crowder and Darnold have by all accounts shown excellent chemistry in practice and connected for a touchdown earlier in the preseason, so the slot receiver's role should expand once the regular season rolls around.

