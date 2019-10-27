Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet in Jacksonville
Crowder caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville.
Crowder made a great first impression with a 14-catch Jets debut, and he topped 90 yards in both the season opener and New York's Week 6 win over Dallas. The slot receiver has been a non-factor outside of those games, however, failing to top 40 yards in any other contest and still searching for his first touchdown in green and white. If you're thinking of cutting bait on Crowder, it could be wise to give him one more chance, as he'll face the Dolphins in Week 9.
More News
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Injury seemingly not serious•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Added to injury report•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Hauls in four passes•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Just misses century mark in win•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet again without starting QB•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...