Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet in Jacksonville

Crowder caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville.

Crowder made a great first impression with a 14-catch Jets debut, and he topped 90 yards in both the season opener and New York's Week 6 win over Dallas. The slot receiver has been a non-factor outside of those games, however, failing to top 40 yards in any other contest and still searching for his first touchdown in green and white. If you're thinking of cutting bait on Crowder, it could be wise to give him one more chance, as he'll face the Dolphins in Week 9.