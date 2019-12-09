Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet in last three weeks
Crowder caught three of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over Miami.
Crowder has faded back into obscurity after three consecutive games with over 75 yards and a touchdown, totaling seven catches for 56 yards in three games since. His floor is higher in PPR formats, but Crowder will be tough to trust regardless of format against the Ravens in Week 15.
