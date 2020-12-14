Crowder (calf) caught two of five targets for seven yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks.
Crowder gutted it out after suffering a calf injury in practice this week, but the slot receiver clearly wasn't 100 percent. His participation level in practice this week should provide some insight on Crowder's health heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Rams. When healthy, the slot receiver remains the top weapon in New York's league-worst offense.
More News
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Suits up Sunday•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: In danger of sitting Sunday•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Likely questionable for Week 14•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Added to injury report•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Scores twice in Week 13•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Three catches as offense sputters•