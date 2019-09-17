Jets' Jamison Crowder: Regresses to mean in Week 2
Crowder corralled four of six targets for an output of 40 receiving yards during Monday's 23-3 loss to Cleveland.
Crowder came back to earth after a supremely bizarre, yet lucrative Week 1 in fantasy, becoming the first player in NFL history with 14-plus receptions and fewer than 100 receiving yards in a single game. His Week 2 performance more resembled his typical per-game output during his Redskins days, but surely the absence of Sam Darnold (illness) negatively impacted the Jets' ability to produce gains in the passing game and sustain drives. Upcoming next, Crowder and the Gang Green receiving corps will face a New England pass defense that is yet to permit an 80-yard receiver this season.
