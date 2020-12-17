Head coach Adam Gase said Crowder (calves) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Crowder came out of the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Seahawks with injuries to both of his calves, resulting in him sitting out Wednesday's practice. The wideout's ability to increase his activity Thursday is a promising sign, but he'll likely need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Rams.