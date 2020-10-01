Crowder (hamstring) is active for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Crowder missed the past two games due to a hamstring issue, but after practicing in a limited fashion all week Sam Darnold's favorite target from last season is back in action. In Week 1, Crowder received a whopping 13 targets, which translated to seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. He'll look to replicate that line versus a Denver defense that has allowed 8.5 YPT and five touchdowns to wide receivers through three contests.