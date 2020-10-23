Coach Adam Gase said Crowder (groin) will practice as a limited participant Friday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
The 27-year-old was unable to participate at practice Thursday, so it's a good sign to see him returning to the field for Friday's session, even in a limited capacity. However, Gase also said the wideout would be limited prior to Thursday's practice before he ultimately sat out. More information on Crowder's availability for Sunday's game against the Bills will be available when the team releases its official injury report later in the day.