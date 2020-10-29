Crowder (groin) will return to a limited practice Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
That's a step in the right direction for Crowder, who last suited up in Week 6. Meanwhile, fellow starting wide receiver Breshad Perriman remains in concussion protocol and won't practice Thursday. Crowder was downgraded to doubtful by the Jets in advance of Week 7 action before being made inactive this past Sunday against the Bills. However, his return to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session offers hope that he may be able to resume action this weekend against the Chiefs.
