Jets' Jamison Crowder: Rounding into form

Crowder caught five of six targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Don't look now, but Crowder's heating up just in time for a revenge game against his former team. The former Redskins slot receiver has eclipsed 80 yards with a touchdown in each of the past two games, and he'll be motivated to keep rolling when his team travels to Washington in Week 11.