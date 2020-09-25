Coach Adam Gase has ruled Crowder (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Crowder will miss his second straight contest due to a lingering hamstring injury, and he'll face a quick turnaround to get healthy for Week 4 with a Thursday night contest against the Broncos on deck. With Breshad Perriman (ankle) also unavailable against Indianapolis, and Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) still on IR, it looks like the Jets' receiving corps will be led by Chris Hogan (ribs) and Braxton Berrios on Sunday.