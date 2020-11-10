Crowder caught both of his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Crowder returned from a two-game injury absence to make a splash play to end the first half. The wideout impressively dragged his feet while hauling in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco alongside the sideline of the end zone, sending the Jets into halftime on a high. Although Crowder's impact beyond that reception was limited, he's now scored three times through five appearances this season. The veteran will aim to build on that form while further healing up in advance of New York's next game, which following a bye comes in Week 11 versus the Chargers.