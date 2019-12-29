Jets' Jamison Crowder: Scores six times in last nine games
Crowder caught eight of 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-6 win over Buffalo.
Crowder scored the game's only touchdown from one yard out early in the fourth quarter. It was his sixth touchdown of the season, with all of that scoring coming in the final nine weeks. He dressed for all 16 games after signing a three-year deal with the Jets this past offseason, finishing with a career-high 78 catches despite missing starting quarterback Sam Darnold for three games. The slot receiver narrowly missed setting new personal bests in receiving yards (833) and touchdowns, as he had 847 yards and seven touchdowns with the Redskins back in 2016. If New York is able to upgrade on the outside in the offseason, that should open up even more room for Crowder to wreak havoc out of the slot.
More News
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Leading receiver in win•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Two-touchdown night in loss•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Quiet in last three weeks•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Little to show for nine targets•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: TD streak snapped at three•
-
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Continues to see volume•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...