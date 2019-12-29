Jets' Jamison Crowder: Scores six times in last nine games

Crowder caught eight of 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-6 win over Buffalo.

Crowder scored the game's only touchdown from one yard out early in the fourth quarter. It was his sixth touchdown of the season, with all of that scoring coming in the final nine weeks. He dressed for all 16 games after signing a three-year deal with the Jets this past offseason, finishing with a career-high 78 catches despite missing starting quarterback Sam Darnold for three games. The slot receiver narrowly missed setting new personal bests in receiving yards (833) and touchdowns, as he had 847 yards and seven touchdowns with the Redskins back in 2016. If New York is able to upgrade on the outside in the offseason, that should open up even more room for Crowder to wreak havoc out of the slot.