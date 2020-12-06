Crowder caught five of seven targets for 47 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Crowder hadn't found the end zone since Week 9 but scored touchdowns of three and six yards in the first half against Las Vegas to bring his season total to five. The slot receiver is Sam Darnold's favorite target and has a favorable Week 14 matchup on tap against the vulnerable Seahawks secondary, but Darnold's 5:9 TD:INT in eight appearances this season makes it hard to get too confident about anybody in the winless Jets offense.