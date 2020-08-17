Crowder is the most established member of New York's thin receiving corps heading into the 2020 season, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

The rest of New York's depth chart consists of journeymen and unproven youngsters, as offseason signing Breshad Perriman is the most prominent receiver on the team outside of Crowder. The slot receiver caught 78 passes his first season with the Jets, and Crowder is poised to see heavy volume from quarterback Sam Darnold again in 2020 given the dearth of alternatives in the passing game.