Crowder (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Crowder, who injured a calf muscle early in Wednesday's practice and was unable to practice Friday, is in uniform, but it's unclear how close to 100 percent he'll be. If he's limited at all, Braxton Berrios would be in line for added slot opportunities alongside Breshad Perriman, while wideout Denzel Mims (non-injury) is unavailable Sunday.
