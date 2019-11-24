Jets' Jamison Crowder: TD streak snapped at three

Crowder caught two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over Oakland.

Crowder came into this one riding a three-game touchdown streak, but he wasn't heavily involved in the game plan this time around. While the slot receiver remains a player who should be universally owned with quarterback Sam Darnold finding his game in recent weeks, this game proved that the Jets can get by just fine offensively while emphasizing their other weapons. Up next is a Week 13 trip to Cincinnati to face the 0-11 Bengals.