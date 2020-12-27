Crowder caught seven of nine targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns. He also threw a 43-yard touchdown and rushed once for 14 yards.

Crowder was the beneficiary of some creative play calling. He threw a dime down the sideline to Braxton Berrios on a trick play for a 43-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, then gained 14 yards on a Jet sweep to open New York's next drive. The slot receiver caught a 30-yard touchdown of his own in the third quarter, helping propel New York to its second consecutive win following an 0-13 start. Crowder has 55 catches for 668 yards and six touchdowns despite being limited to just 11 games played this season, and he'll look to finish on a high note in Week 17 against New England.