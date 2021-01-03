Crowder caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's season-ending 28-14 loss to New England.

Crowder caught every ball thrown his way but didn't get much attention from struggling quarterback Sam Darnold. Despite missing four games due to injuries, Crowder still finishes the season as New York's leader in catches (59), receiving yards (699) and touchdowns (six). The standout slot receiver could be the beneficiary of an offseason quarterback upgrade, as the Jets are expected to select a new signal-caller with the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.