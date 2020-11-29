Crowder caught three of five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami.

New York has emphasized pushing the ball downfield to Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims on the outside rather than looking for Crowder in the slot in recent weeks, and that was the approach in this one, even with Sam Darnold (shoulder) back under center over Joe Flacco. Crowder caught at least seven passes in each of his first four games played this season but hasn't surpassed three catches in any of his three appearances since. He'll look to get back on track when the Raiders come to town in Week 13.