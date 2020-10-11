Crowder caught eight of 10 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old has now topped 100 yards in all three games he's been healthy enough to play in, and done it while catching passes from two different quarterbacks to boot as Joe Flacco stepped in for Sam Darnold (shoulder) on Sunday. Whichever QB is under center against the Chargers in Week 6, expect Crowder to see heavy volume again as the only reliable target the Jets have in their lineup right now.