Crowder (groin) won't participate at Friday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The 27-year-old regressed from working as a limited participant Thursday and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Crowder's status will receive more clarity once the team releases its official injury report later in the day. Breshad Perriman (concussion) has already been ruled out, likely leaving Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios to operate as the Jets' top-two wideouts.