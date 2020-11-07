Crowder (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.comreports.

Judging by Crowder's post-practice remarks, it certainly seems as if the star wideout will be available Monday after missing the last two weeks thanks to a groin injury. The 27-year-old is not expected to catch passes from his favorite quarterback, however, as Sam Darnold is listed as doubtful after aggravating his shoulder injury leaving Joe Flacco to assume the starting role. In two games with Flacco under center, Crowder registered 15 receptions on 23 targets for 164 yards and a touchdown, so it's not as if there's expected to be a massive drop off between the two signal callers, but the return of Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Denzel Mims could space the workload more evenly.