Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Crowder (hamstring) will be listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report, but the wideout is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Crowder may end up carrying a questionable designation into the Week 4 matchup if he's unable to graduate to full participation in Wednesday's practice, but he looks to be trending toward a return to the New York lineup after missing the previous two contests. With Breshad Perriman (ankle) already being ruled out for Thursday, Crowder would profile as quarterback Sam Darnold's clear-cut top option in the passing game. Before being diagnosed with the hamstring injury, Crowder had a productive showing in the Week 1 loss to the Bills, hauling in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a score.