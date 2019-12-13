Jets' Jamison Crowder: Two-touchdown night in loss

Crowder secured six of 11 targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' 42-21 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.

Crowder paced the Jets in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdown catches, putting together a very timely fantasy-friendly performance after a disappointing three-game stretch during which he logged just seven receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns. Crowder will look to continue his resurgence against the Steelers' tough secondary in a Week 16 matchup, a week from Sunday.