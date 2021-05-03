Crowder will face competition for the slot receiver role from Elijah Moore, who was drafted 34th overall by the Jets, Tyler Calvaruso of USA Today reports.

Crowder was the Jets' biggest threat in the passing game last season, but the team didn't hesitate to add another playmaker at his position with Moore still available early in the second round. Moore played primarily in the slot at Ole Miss. The team could still opt to cut or trade Crowder before the season and now has an obvious replacement should such a scenario unfold, but GM Joe Douglas said after picking Moore that the team has no plans to move on from Crowder at this time.