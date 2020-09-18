Crowder (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Crowder had a big Week 1, seeing 13 passes in his direction and tallying seven receptions, 115 yards and a score, but he will not be available for either the Jets or fantasy players Week 2 after aggravating his leg injury. Per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, Braxton Berrios will work as the team's slot receiver in Crowder's place; and per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, head coach Adam Gase is hopeful this will not be a long-term issue for Crowder.