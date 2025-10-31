Jets' Jarvis Brownlee: Breaks up two passes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brownlee recorded four solo tackles and two pass breakups in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals.
The cornerback has played on 68 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last three games for the Jets. Brownlee was traded to the team in September by Tennessee, and he has slowly but surely worked his way up to a starting role at nickel corner. With Michael Carter off to Philadelphia, Brownlee's spot should be secure.
