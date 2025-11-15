Brownlee tallied eight total tackles (six solo) in Thursday night's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

Brownlee tied Quincy Williams for the most solo tackles on the Jets' defense in Thursday's divisional loss. Brownlee, a second-year pro from Louisville, has appeared in six games since being traded from the Titans to the Jets in late September, recording 31 total tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble during that span. He's expected to remain one of New York's top defensive playmakers in the Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.