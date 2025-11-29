Jets' Jarvis Brownlee: Downgrades to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brownlee (hip) has been downgraded and is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
The second-year pro from Louisville was added to the Jets' injury report Friday due to a hip issue, and it now appears he's trending toward not playing in Sunday's contest. If Brownlee is sidelined as expected in Week 13, Ja'Sir Taylor and Qwan'tez Stiggers will likely have expanded roles in New York's secondary.
More News
-
Jets' Jarvis Brownlee: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Jets' Jarvis Brownlee: Sees snap count dwindle Week 12•
-
Jets' Jarvis Brownlee: Co-leading tackler in loss•
-
Jets' Jarvis Brownlee: Four tackles in win•
-
Jets' Jarvis Brownlee: Breaks up two passes in win•
-
Jets' Jarvis Brownlee: Estimated Full Go Wednesday•