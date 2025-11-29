Brownlee (hip) has been downgraded and is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The second-year pro from Louisville was added to the Jets' injury report Friday due to a hip issue, and it now appears he's trending toward not playing in Sunday's contest. If Brownlee is sidelined as expected in Week 13, Ja'Sir Taylor and Qwan'tez Stiggers will likely have expanded roles in New York's secondary.