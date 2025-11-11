Brownlee recorded four total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-20 victory over Cleveland.

Brownlee played 57 defensive snaps in the contest, his highest total since being traded from the Titans to New York in late September. He was able to secure at least four stops for the fourth straight game. The cornerback has now registered 40 total tackles (26 solo), three passes defensed and a forced fumble over seven contests with the Titans and Jets this season.