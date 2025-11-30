default-cbs-image
Brownlee (hip) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus the Falcons.

This became the likely scenario when Brownlee was downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday. The second-year cornerback popped up on the injury report as a DNP with a hip issue Friday, though it's unclear when or how he picked up the injury. Qwan'tez Stiggers and/or Isaiah Oliver may see an increased role in Brownlee's absence Sunday.

