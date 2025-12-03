Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that Brownlee (hip) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The Louisville product is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a hip injury. Brownlee has appeared in seven games since being dealt from the Titans to the Jets in late September, recording 36 total tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. While he remains sidelined Sunday, Ja'Sir Taylor will likely operate as the team's top slot corner.