The Jets placed Brownlee (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, Susanna Weir and Eric Allen of the team's official site report.

Brownlee suffered a hip injury in the Jets' Week 12 loss to the Ravens and has not been able to suit up since. The starting slot cornerback was traded to the Jets by the Titans in late September, logging 68 percent of defensive snaps or better from Week 6 through Week 11. Now subject to the four-week minimum required by injured reserve, the earliest the cornerback can return is Week 17 against the Patriots. Ja'Sir Taylor will likely take over at slot cornerback in the starter's absence, with newly signed Jordan Clark backing Taylor up.