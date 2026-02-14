Brownlee (hip) finished the 2025 season with 53 tackles (35 solo) and three passes defensed in nine games split between the Titans and Jets.

Brownlee didn't play after Week 11 due to a hip injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve. He played in two games for Tennessee before being traded to the Jets, with whom he was working as the slot cornerback prior to getting hurt. Brownlee has the inside track on the slot cornerback spot for 2026, barring any notable offseason additions to the Jets' secondary or setbacks with his recovery.