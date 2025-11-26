Brownlee posted five tackles (three solo) during the Jets' 23-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Brownlee logged at least five tackles for the fifth time in six games during Sunday's loss. However, the second-year corner played just 23 of 63 defensive snaps (36.5 percent), his lowest since Week 5 against the Cowboys when he played just seven defensive snaps. It's unclear whether Brownlee's workload will change when the Jets host the Falcons this Sunday.