The Titans traded Brownlee (ankle) to the Jets on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The move will also include late round pick swaps for the 2026 NFL Draft. Brownlee was the Titans' starting corner in each of the first two games of the season and logged 17 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defense. He suffered an ankle injury during the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Rams, and given his injury and the time it takes to acclimate to a new defense, he's facing an uphill battle to play in Monday's AFC East clash against the Dolphins. When healthy, the 2024 fifth-rounder will serve in a rotational role at outside corner behind Brandon Stephens and Sauce Gardner (head).