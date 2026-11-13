Brownlee (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, rich reports.

Brownlee was unable to practice Thursday due to an illness, but he was back on the field Friday in a limited capacity. He'll have the weekend to shake off his illness, but his official status may not be known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Jets announce their list of inactive players. Rookie second-rounder D'Angelo Ponds would have a larger role in the Jets' secondary if Brownlee is not cleared to play.