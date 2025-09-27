Brownlee (ankle) has been ruled out for the Jets' matchup versus Miami on Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Brownlee was traded to the Jets from Tennessee on Tuesday but will now have to wait at least another week to make his debut with the team. The 2024 fifth-round pick racked up 17 tackles (11 solo) and one pass deflection across the first two games of the season while serving as one of the Titans' starting cornerbacks. Once healthy, he will likely serve as a rotational defender on his new team.