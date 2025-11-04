The Jets acquired Taylor from the Chargers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2028 conditional seventh-round draft pick.

After dealing away No. 1 cornerback Sauce Gardner (concussion) to the Colts earlier Tuesday in exchange for wideout Adonai Mitchell and a pair of early draft picks, the Jets moved to bring aboard Taylor in a separate trade to replenish their secondary. Taylor had suited up in each of the Chargers' first nine games of 2025 but had played almost exclusively on special teams, tallying eight tackles. He could get the opportunity to earn more snaps on defense with his move to New York, though Taylor's initial usage will most likely be limited to sub packages.