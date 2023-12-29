Brownlee caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns.
After scoring his first NFL touchdown this past Sunday, Brownlee set a new career high in receiving yards Thursday, so it has been a productive week for the rookie from Southern Miss. He'll look to put down some more quality game film in Week 18 against the Patriots and strengthen his case for sticking with the Jets beyond this season.
More News
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Scores first TD in Week 16 win•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Turns in full practice•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Will be sidelined again Week 15•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jason Brownlee: Ruled out for Week 14•