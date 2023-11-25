Brownlee caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

With fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard (coach's decision) inactive, Brownlee played all but one of New York's 58 offensive snaps while working on the outside opposite Garrett Wilson. The undrafted rookie out of Southern Miss made his first two NFL catches. Brownlee had appeared in two previous games and played 21 offensive snaps without being targeted. With the 4-7 Jets falling out of the playoff race, they may start placing a greater emphasis on getting the ball to young players such as Brownlee moving forward.