Brownlee (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Brownlee hurt his ankle against the Falcons in Week 13 and wasn't able to play in Sunday's Week 14 win over Houston. His inability to practice Wednesday doesn't bode well for his chance of returning this Sunday in Miami, though he'll have two more practice sessions before the weekend to try to get back on the field. Brownlee had seen his opportunities on the rise prior to getting hurt, and he logged a season-high 98 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps while grabbing both of his targets for 20 yards Week 12 against the Dolphins.