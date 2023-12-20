Brownlee (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brownlee's role on offense had been expanding before he sustained an ankle injury during the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Falcons. He's been out of action for the past two games, but he's taking a step forward by beginning Week 16 prep as a limited participant. Brownlee may still need to upgrade to full activity by Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.