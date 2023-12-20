Brownlee (ankle) was limited on the Jets' estimated practice report for Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brownlee's role in the Jets' offense appeared to be expanding, but unfortunately for the 24-year-old, he suffered an ankle injury during a Week 13 matchup with the Falcons and has been out of action since. Although the Jets only held a walkthrough Wednesday, his listing as limited is a step in the right direction after he failed to practice leading up to Week 15's game against the Dolphins.