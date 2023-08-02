Brownlee has been a standout performer for the Jets in camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brownlee went undrafted out of Southern Mississippi, but the Jets gave him $246,000 guaranteed to sign, which is similar money to a fifth-round pick and suggests Brownlee had a robust post-draft market. Since coming to New York, Brownlee got rave reviews for his performance in OTAs, and he has carried that momentum into training camp. If he can sustain this success in preseason, Brownlee will likely earn himself a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster.