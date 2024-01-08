Brownlee didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots.

Trevor Siemian completed only eight passes in the snowy win, and none of those completions went to Brownlee. The Jets' lack of depth at wide receiver paved the way for Brownlee to see consistent playing time on the outside down the stretch, but the undrafted rookie out of Southern Miss didn't do much with the opportunities, catching five of eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown across seven appearances.