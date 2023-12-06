Brownlee (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Brownlee was injured during Sunday's loss to Atlanta and never ended up returning after his early exit. It was his second start of the year (and second in a row), but even in a near-every-down role he wasn't getting many targets. The undrafted rookie out of Southern Miss has two targets on 112 snaps this year.
