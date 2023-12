Brownlee caught one of three targets for an eight-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Brownlee put the Jets up 10-0 just 3:34 into the game with his first NFL touchdown. The undrafted rookie out of Southern Miss played 82 percent of offensive snaps in his return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, and Brownlee will likely remain in a starting role on the outside opposite Garrett Wilson against the Browns on Thursday.