Brownlee (ankle) was listed as a full participant for Thursday's walk-through practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

With a full practice under his belt, Brownlee should be on track to put an end to his two-game absence this Sunday against the Commanders. In his previous three outings before suffering the ankle injury, Brownlee saw an expanded role on offense but recorded just two catches for 20 yards on two targets over 105 snaps.